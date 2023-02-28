MC Stan's fiery appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show; raps to 'Basti ka Hasti' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MC Stan's fiery appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show

MC Stan, who won Bigg Boss 16, appeared on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma show. dressed in a fiery red pantsuit, the rapper took over the crow with his rap and performance. MC Stan performed his popular song 'Basti Ka Hasti' and left everyone speechless. Mc Stan has been making waves on the internet after he won the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan. While no one predicted that he will take the trophy home, the rapper had faith in his fans who turned the impossible into a reality.

Kapil Sharma shared the video on his Instagram in which MC Stan can be seen performing. Within an hour, the video garnered more than 1 million like and 3.5 million views on the platform. The comedian wrote, "Kya bolti public? Vibe hai k nahin? Love you bro." Watch the video here-

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with a whopping over Rs 31 lakh, after he was feted as the winner. He created a lot of buzz during his stay in the BB house with his slang language and the word 'shemdi' stayed with the fans. "I called Archana that (Shemdi). We were in the house for four months and she had a cold for all four months. So, shemdi means 'nosy'. We used to use the word in hour childhood. I used to speak in this lingo and slangs with my homies (friends). It just came out of my mouth and I don't know why it became viral."

Stan said that his motto was not to be in the spotlight but to bring rap and underground music in the mainstream with the Colors show. "That was my motto. I want to bring rap, not myself. I also wanted to bring my town Pune, P-Town baby in the light."

MC Stan, who proudly calls himself as 'Basti Ka Hasthi', is one of the most popular faces in 'Bigg Boss 16' as he enjoys a fan following of 7.7 million on Instagram

