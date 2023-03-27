MC Stan-Abdu Rozik Rift: Sumbul Touqeer Khan reacts to 'mandali' fallout; says 'phase hote hain'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sumbul Touqeer reacts to MC Stan-Abdu Rozik rift

MC Stan-Abdu Rozik Rift: Two of the most popular members of 'mandali' in Bigg Boss 16 are at loggerheads lately. A lot has happened between rapper MC Stan and the Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik and their fans have also now started slamming the other artist for misbehavior. Amid this, other Bigg Boss 16 contestants have also reacted to the ugly fallout and claimed that it will be over soon. After Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqueer Khan shared her views on MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's friendship controversy and said that there are phases in every relationship.

MC Stan and Andu Rozik have had one of the strongest bonds in Bigg Boss 16. Reacting to their rift, Sumbul Touqueer said, "Phases hote hai har ek situation, har ek relationship me. Jo mai hamesha bolti hu ki waqt beet hi jata hai, upar se ye dosti sachi hai. Har rishtey me ladai jhagde hote hai, jyada logo ko isliye dikh raha hai kyunki dono log hi famous hai. Isiliye sab log ki nazar me aa raha hai ki in do logo ka jhagda hua hai nahi toh kitne dosto ka hota hai, kisiko farak bhi nai padta. So I think dosti hai yaar, abhi jhagda chal raha hai baad me thik ho jayega. Stan Abdu se bohot pyaar karta hai and Abdu bhi Stan se bohot pyaar karta hai. Toh sab thik ho jayega jaldi."

(Every situation and relationship has phases. Time goes on. This is a true friendship so fights are normal. They are more in the focus because they are famous otherwise every relationship goes through small fights. Currently, they are fighting, but soon everything will b fine. MC Stan loves Abdu a lot and Abdu also loves Stan, so everything will be fine.)

Earlier, Shiv Thakare had reacted to the rift and claimed that the duo will be saying 'I love you' to each other in a few days. He told Zoom, "Kuch nahi hua hai. Ghar ka nok jhok hai. Woh nahi toh pyaar nahi badhega. Dodin mein Love you MC, Love you Abdu hoga. Ye Ruth na manana hai jo 2 doston mein hote rehta hai (Nothing has happened. Just family banter, otherwise the love won't grow. In two days they will be saying love you MS, love you Abdu. These small fights happen among friends)."

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam took a dig at MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's fallout and said, "Bhaiya jab doodh mein nimbu daaloge toh dahi toh Banegi na… Issse acchi toh Humari dosti thi joh ab tak chal rahi hai Aur aage tak chalegi (our friendship is better than theirs. We are still friends and will remain forever)."

She added, "I feel when you are in any relationship and you suddenly start staying 24/7 together under one roof, fights or differences are bound to happen. Be it husband-wife, brother sister, everyone will have fight. When Priyanka and I would have fights they would say oh my God they are fighting. Arre we are good friends that’s why are fighting and having differences. Now, see the truth is out."

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old singer Abdu Rozik accused MC Stan's fans of misbehaving with him and thrashing his car. He also claimed that Stan has been ignoring him and spreading lies about their song which they were supposed to do together.

