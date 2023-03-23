Abdu Rozik's team alleges MC Stan of abusing and breaking his car amid backlash on social media

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Abdu Rozik VS MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16 contestants and Mandali members Abdu Rozik and MC Stan's rift is getting uglier by the day. Ever since Abdu shared at events and on social media about 'mandali khatam' and his fight with the rapper, everyone has been curious to know the real reason behind the spat. Earlier, Abdu had slammed the rapper for spreading lies about their song together and shared screenshots of 'abusive' comments that MC Stan's fans made at him. Amid this, Abdu and his team released a statement slamming people who are mocking him and also revealed the entire reason behind the fight between Abdu and Stan.

In the statement, the agency alleged MC Stan's management of misbehaving with Abdu, abusing him and also breaking his car. "First of all we would like to wish everyone Ramadan Mubarak and encourage everyone to be kind and peaceful always but furthermore on the holy month of Ramadan. We felt it was necessary to clear up the matter officially regarding Mc Stan since Abdu is receiving some backlash and hate without the public actually knowing any scenario."

https://twitter.com/Team_Abdu_Rozik/status/1638599669532983296?s=20

"On March 20, Sajid Khan visited Abdu and Mc stan was calling Sajid's phone. Abdu was so excited and happy to speak to Stan taking the phone "Salamalaikum mere dil, mere jaan how are you my brother I miss you so much." Stan replied on speaker to Sajid, I will call you later and hung up. Abdu then sent Stan a voice note asking why didn't you reply to my Salam or say you busy and until this day Stan has not responded or addressed why he did that," the statement added.

Further, it mentioned, "11th March Abdu and Stan were both in Bengaluru. Abdu spoke to Stan's manager saying he wanted to support his brother by attending and not performing to which Abdu got a response from security team and organizers that Stan does not want Abdu in the venue. Abdu then thinking this was a mistake from the stan team, tried to go to the venue as a normal guest with a ticket only to be sworn at very bad words by Stan's management and to be turned away at the normal entrance and have the car damaged and panels broken."

Abdu's team also revealed that few music labels wanted MC Stan and Abdu's collaboration but the rapper's turned them down saying he doesn't want to work with Abdu, "Abdu never asked for these collaborations or requested, these were independent labels who wanted this collab. Abdu was naturally disappointed and saddened due to the response as he believed him and Mc Stan are friends and naturally out of manners and respect discussing these things privately first before public hearing is more respectful."

"Lastly mandali members had informed Abdu that Stan said Abdu had not taken a picture with his mother at the Bigg Boss finale and that Stan was offended by this. Abdu was really upset to hear this as when Abdu came out of Bigg Boss one of his first calls was to Stan's mother for salaam and to tell her Stan is doing OK. Of course since she wears a hijab and Abdu respects her massively he never refused any picture and was not asked but of course as a Muslim brother did not understand this issue. Stan had also informed other Mandali members that Abdu had unfollowed him and had deleted their collab post but Abdu never followed Stan and had 4 million international followers before entering Bigg Boss and since Stan follows nobody it was never an issue discussed between them. The collab post with Abdu and Stan we can confirm was requested by Stan's team by Whatsapp to post collab and later deleted by them also without telling Abdu."

ALSO READ: MC Stan's fans hurl racist abuse at Abdu Rozik? Singer shares screenshots after 'mandali khatam' remark

The singer's team also addressed social media trolling and body shaming comments, "More than all of these small issues Abdu is saddened by the fact that the public and media are treating Abdu like a baby or that he does not understand anything. Abdu spent 105 days in the Bigg Boss house on his own with no support, family or management. As little or large an issue may be, respect is so important between brothers and between fans and their idols. We condemn anyone who is being racist, body shaming, bullying, height shaming and defaming abdu and will take action against the specific group of accounts who are doing this. We thank everyone else for the support and love Abdu has and wish everyone a blessed and peaceful Ramadan."

Earlier during a live session on social media, Abdu Rozik blamed MC Stan for spreading lies. He claimed that he has 8 million followers on Instagram and he doesn't need the rapper. He also hinted that MC Stan used him for publicity and for his own good. Further in the video, Abdu took a dig at the rapper and said that he never drank anything or made bad videos because he knows people follow him. He stressed that he doesn't want to encourage the youth for wrong things.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Bhanot reacts to being slammed by Salman Khan: ‘can't try to please everyone’

Latest Entertainment News