MC Stan's fans hurl racist abuse at Abdu Rozik? Singer shares screenshots after 'mandali khatam' remark

MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's rift is getting uglier by the day. Earlier, Abdu had slammed the rapper for spreading lies about their song together and now, the Tajikistani singer shared a screenshot of 'abusive' comments that MC Stan's fans made at him. The singer alleged that Stan's fans hurled racist abuse at him after making the controversial 'mandali khatam' remark. While he did not share the 'racist' comment, he dropped a tweet of one of his fans who was slamming MC Stan's fans for the same.

MS Stan has kept quiet while Abdu Rozik has been announcing that their friendship is over. The tweet that hinted at 'racist abuse' read, "How cheap and shameless of MS Stan fans abusing Abdu Rozik so badly, being racist and height shaming, wasn't Abdu always there for Stan during his low times in Bigg Boss? So Abdu will obviously be hurt now that Stan ignores and has ceased contact with Abdu."

Interestingly, while sharing the screenshot, Abdu Rozik tagged rapper Emiway Bantai's song 'Samaj mein aaya kya?' who is one of MS Stan's biggest supporter and mentor.

Abdu Rozik's Instagram story did not go down well with MC Stan's fans as they slammed the singer for unnecessarily picking fights with the rapper. The fans said that Abdu is just hunting for attention.

Earlier during a live session on social media, Abdu Rozik blamed MS Stan for spreading lies. HE claimed that he has 8 million followers on Instagram and he doesn't need MC Stan. He also hinted that MC Stan used him for publicity and for his own good. Further in the video, Abdu took a dig at the rapper and said that he never drank anything or made bad videos because he knows people follow him. He stressed that he doesn't want to encourage the youth for wrong things.

Meanwhile, on Friday, MC Stan's Indore concert was cancelled after Bajrang Dal members hijacked the stage. They claimed that the rapper is polluting the young minds of the country by using abuse-filled words in his songs. The goons shouted Jai Shri Ram slogans from the stage.

MC Stan rose to popularity after his appearance in Bigg Boss 16 and also after winning the reality show. He defeated Shiv Thakare who was also a member of the 'mandali'.

