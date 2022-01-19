Krushna Abhishek buys luxurious car; sister Arti Singh says, 'you made my dream come true'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARTISINGH5 Krushna Abhishek buys luxurious car

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek joined the list of celebrities who recently bought a swanky new car. He purchased a brand new luxurious car and his sister Arti Singh shared pictures on Instagram. Feeling proud of her brother, Arti revealed that Krushna has made her dream come true. In the pictures, the brother-sister duo can be seen posing with their new car.

Arti Singh wrote, "So so proud of you . Well I hv never been into cars but this was my dream car. I can’t afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true .. and u deserve every bit coz u work so so hard .. proud sister @krushna30."

Reacting to the post, Krushna Abhishek told Arti Singh, "It's not mine it's urs." To this Kashmera commented, "It’s mine too."

Currently, Krushna Abhishek is seen entertaining the audience by playing different characters on the comedy show "The Kapil Sharma Show." On the other hand, he has been in the news again and again for his tiff with his uncle Govinda.

"It has happened many times that I have been talking about my mama (maternal uncle). Many a times I would say certain things but only part of it would be picked and blown blown out of proportion. If I say 'I love Govinda but why is he doing this with me', then only second half of the sentence comes out in headline," Krushna had said.

He added: "It upsets me. The things which are close to my heart and I try to convey don't reach the other person. Miscommunication goes with it, even if you make a normal comment. Even a small thing is blown out of proportion."