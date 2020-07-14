Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes refutes rumours of testing positive for Covid-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM. ERICA FERNANDEZ Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandez refutes rumours of testing positive for Covid-19

TV actress Erica Fernades, along with other Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-stars took a swab test after co-star Parth Samthaan tested positive for the virus on July 12. While Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey have tested negative for coronavirus, Erica's reports are yet to come. However, there are several speculations that she has been tested positive for the deadly virus. Erica has now cleared the air saying that people should refrain from spreading false news as she is still waiting for the result.

"It was brought to my notice that false claims to my test results have been doing the rounds on social media. Although we are all hoping that it turns out negative I have yet not received my results. My special request to online portals, PLEASE DO NOT spread false news before confirming. I will for sure let you know the end result when I learn about it. Much love. Stay positive. Stay safe."

The cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay started shooting a few days ago after three months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms had released a statement on Sunday, saying a talent from the show has tested positive for COVID-19. “We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees,” a spokesperson for the banner said in a statement. The makers are taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” they said.

“We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets,” the spokesperson added.

