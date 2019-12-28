Saturday, December 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Kubra Sait and other TV celebs attend Kushal Punjabi’s last rites [Photos]

Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Kubra Sait and other TV celebs attend Kushal Punjabi’s last rites [Photos]

Kushal Punjabi's last rites were done in Mumbai today. Bollywood and TV celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Kubra Sait and others attend.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 28, 2019 13:52 IST
kushal punjabi last rites
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Kushal Punjabi's last rites were done in Mumbai today. Bollywood and TV celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Kubra Sait and others attend.

Popular TV and Bollywood actor Kushal Punjabi breathed his last on Thursday night as he committed suicide. The news of his death came as a shock to many including his fans and celebrities. It is said that Kushal was on anti-depressants. On Friday morning, his body was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment and a suicide note was also found. The actor hasn’t blamed anyone for his situation in the letter. On Saturday morning, the funeral of Kushal Punjabi took place in Santa Cruz where many TV celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Kubra Sait and others paid their last respects to the actors. Have a look at them here.

India Tv - TV celebrities at Kushal Punjabi last rights

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Karanvir Bohra and Arjun Bijlani arrived for the funeral of Kushal Punjabi

India Tv - TV celebrities at Kushal Punjabi last rights

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Chetan Hansraj, who was very close to Kushal also arrived to pay his last respects

India Tv - TV celebrities at Kushal Punjabi last rights

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Chaitanya Choudhary arrived for teh funeral

India Tv - TV celebrities at Kushal Punjabi last rights

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Actor Nandish Sandhu also marked his presence

India Tv - TV celebrities at Kushal Punjabi last rights

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Actress Abigail reached Santa Cruz for the last rites

India Tv - TV celebrities at Kushal Punjabi last rights

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Sushant Singh paid his last respects to Kushal Punjabi

India Tv - TV celebrities at Kushal Punjabi last rights

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Bakhtiyar Irani arrived with wife Tanaaz and sister Delnaaz.

India Tv - TV celebrities at Kushal Punjabi last rights

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Drashti Dhami, who knew Kushal for many years, was shocked at the news

India Tv - TV celebrities at Kushal Punjabi last rights

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Sacred Games actress Kubra Sait also arrived to for the last rites of Kushal Punjabi

India Tv - TV celebrities at Kushal Punjabi last rights

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal also marked their presence

 

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News