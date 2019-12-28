Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Kubra Sait and other TV celebs attend Kushal Punjabi’s last rites [Photos]

Popular TV and Bollywood actor Kushal Punjabi breathed his last on Thursday night as he committed suicide. The news of his death came as a shock to many including his fans and celebrities. It is said that Kushal was on anti-depressants. On Friday morning, his body was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment and a suicide note was also found. The actor hasn’t blamed anyone for his situation in the letter. On Saturday morning, the funeral of Kushal Punjabi took place in Santa Cruz where many TV celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Kubra Sait and others paid their last respects to the actors. Have a look at them here.