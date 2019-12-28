Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Kubra Sait and other TV celebs attend Kushal Punjabi’s last rites [Photos]

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kushal Punjabi's last rites were done in Mumbai today. Bollywood and TV celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Kubra Sait and others attend.

Popular TV and Bollywood actor Kushal Punjabi breathed his last on Thursday night as he committed suicide. The news of his death came as a shock to many including his fans and celebrities. It is said that Kushal was on anti-depressants. On Friday morning, his body was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment and a suicide note was also found. The actor hasn’t blamed anyone for his situation in the letter. On Saturday morning, the funeral of Kushal Punjabi took place in Santa Cruz where many TV celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Kubra Sait and others paid their last respects to the actors. Have a look at them here.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Karanvir Bohra and Arjun Bijlani arrived for the funeral of Kushal Punjabi

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Chetan Hansraj, who was very close to Kushal also arrived to pay his last respects

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Chaitanya Choudhary arrived for teh funeral

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Actor Nandish Sandhu also marked his presence

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Actress Abigail reached Santa Cruz for the last rites

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sushant Singh paid his last respects to Kushal Punjabi

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bakhtiyar Irani arrived with wife Tanaaz and sister Delnaaz.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Drashti Dhami, who knew Kushal for many years, was shocked at the news

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sacred Games actress Kubra Sait also arrived to for the last rites of Kushal Punjabi

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal also marked their presence

