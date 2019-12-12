Kapil Sharma thanks fans on his first wedding anniversary with Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Television show host Kapil Sharma expressed his gratitude to his fans on first wedding anniversary. He also thanked his well-wishers on behalf of his wife who recently embraced motherhood. For unversed, Kapil and Gini welcomed a baby girl few days back. The couple is undoubtedly on cloud nine with this new addition into their life.

Kapil took to social media to pen a heartwarming note. ''Today,on our first anniversary me and Ginni take an opportunity to thanks all of you for all the love & blessings you have showered on us and our little one. Can’t thank God enough for blessing us with the best gift of our life.Truly Grateful,'' he wrote.

Kapil's co-star Archana Puran Singh poured her heart out in the comment section. ''H A P P Y A N N I V E R S A R Y Ginni and Kapil God bless you with a lifetime of happiness and togetherness. This anniversary is special as you've welcomed a lil angel into your home. Love and blessings for the happy family,'' she wrote.

Ranveer Singh also dropped a comment which reads, ''God Bless'' along with a heart emoji. Harrdy Sandhu, Neeru Bajwa and Urvashi Rautela expressed their happiness and congratulated the couple.

Kapil tied the knot with Ginni last year in Jalandhar. Before their D-Day, the duo organised a Jagran and an Akhand Path which was attended by Kapil's friends form the industry.

Kapil shot to fame with his comedy show, Comedy Nights with Kapil followed by The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the mid-air tussle between him and fellow comedian Sunil Grover brought him in bad light so much so that Kapil went into depression and his health suffered badly.

Fortunately, his health and career came back to the track after lady luck arrived into his life.

