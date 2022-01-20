Follow us on Image Source : MANIESH PAUL India's Best Dancer: Maniesh Paul, Shilpa Shetty take on 'Flip the Bottle' challenge to showcase 'taqat'

Maniesh Paul recent vlog on his YouTube channel traces the shoot and BTS of the finale for India's Best Dancer. Taking the audience through his day and giving us a fully fun-packed insight, Maniesh Paul showcased the entertaining as well as emotional aspects of the shoot for India's Best Dancer Finale episode. In one of the segments, Shilpa Shetty and Maniesh take on the flip bottle challenge.

While Shilpa Shetty was flipping, Geeta Kapur who is the co-Judge along with Terrence Lewis commented on her skills "Ye kya hai Babes? Ye tune Pakda hai Bottle... haath me Taqat hai?"

Soon they shifted flipping the bottle from the table to the floor and it was hilarious to watch Maniesh and Shilpa compete in a funny way.

However, after trying many times, when none of them was able to flip the bottle, a crew member comes and aces the same, making the audience laugh aloud. With his Vlog, Maniesh took us through the bond the contestants, crew and the whole team of India's Best Dancer had formed during this season. India’s Best Dancer's finale was a star-studded affair with Badshaah and Mika Singh amongst others gracing the show.

Currently, Maniesh is gearing up for the release of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' by Dharma Productions also starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Raj and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta the film went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year. The shoot of the movie was halted many times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Varun and Neetu tested positive for the infection during the shoot, which was one of the reasons for the movie shoot to pause for some time.

