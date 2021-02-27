Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to be replaced? THIS actress wants the role

Image Source : TWITTER/@TELEWORLDIN Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the fans for years. Even though it was been one of the longest running sitcoms on the television, fans never tend to get over it, courtesy of its interesting storyline and stellar performances by the star cast. Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani are the two actors who have garnered unmatchable fame from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While Joshi continues to play Jethalal in the show, Disha Vakani went on maternity leave in September 2017 and hasn't returned yet. While fans have been waiting for her return, there have been rumours time and again that she is getting replaced.

Recently, in a conversation with TOI, TV actress Rakhi Vijan expressed her desire to step into the shoes of Disha Vakani and play Dayaben. Rakhi rose to fame with her character Sweety from the popular 90s sitcom Hum Paanch. Talking about the role she would like to take up, Rakhi said, "I enjoy watching Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Nobody can be Dayaben as she’s still iconic. But given a chance, I would love to take up that character and challenge myself as an actor. I would love to make my audience laugh again."

Are the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah listening?

Recently, the rumors of Disha Vakani's comeback broke the internet after an episode showed her sending a letter for Jethalal through her brother Sunder. In the episode, he informed Jethalal about his new business in real estate and showed a letter from Daya promising to return home soon. This left the fans excited, however, Disha Vakani has not returned as yet.

Meanwhile, reacting to Disha Vakani's exit from the show, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi told Bombay Times earlier, "Two years ago, when Disha announced that she was going on maternity leave, we were apprehensive about how the show will go on because Jethalal and Daya are crucial to it. It is not that an actor can’t be replaced. In the past, too, there have been such cases. For example, when Ronit Roy replaced Amar Upadhyay in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, many had wondered if the show would go on. But the fact is, the show goes on. Having said that, Kyunki… was a family drama and this is a comedy show. It is important that the actor, who replaces Disha, has good comic timing and fits the character."

