Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT Sept 6 Live: Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik enter house & play interesting games with contestants

Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house as special guests and the two popular contestants of 'Bigg Boss 14' will be seen playing some interesting games with the housemates. Nikki appreciated Divya Agarwal for playing an over-the top game in the house despite the fact that she has no connection for the past two weeks. Also, Nikki asks the contestants 'kya Divya ko Shamita ke raste ka kata banna acha lagta hai' and if the response from contestants is a 'YES' then the accused contestant gets a spray splash in their face.