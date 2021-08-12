Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh's ugly spat with Shamita Shetty over food, Bhojpuri actress calls her 'dominating

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMDPIKA Akshara Singh's ugly spat with Shamita Shetty over food

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT has turned into a war zone. It is just the early days in the show and contestants are fighting over everything in sight. Most spats are happening over the most controversial place in the house-- the kitchen. Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal are handling the kitchen duties but looks like the housemates aren't happy about it. After Pratik Sehajpal, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh complained about not getting proper food.

An upset Akshara got involved in a fight with Divya over food. While Divya asked her to speak softly, the actress was in no mood to calm down. She also expressed her irritation about Shamita not letting them eat the gluten-free granules which are especially sent inside the house for Shamita and Neha Bhasin. Later, Shamita also loses her cool and the conversation turned into a ugly spat. Akshara said, "Chaar line english ka bol liya toh apne aap ko hi-fi samjhne lage... yahn par Hindi bolna chahiye English bolne ka koi kaam nahi hai."

Akshara Singh, who is Pratik Sehajpal's connection, also made fun of Shamita Shetty by imitating her, mocking her and copying her walking style.

Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, is no peaceful place. The contestants are trying their best to stay in the competition for which they have taken the route of fighting over everything. The show began with Pratik and Divya locking horns and abusing each other.

Meanwhile, Shamita made a revelation recently that surprised the BB fans. The actress revealed that her co-contestant Nishant Bhat (choreographer) had once 'crossed a line' with her and she had told him that he 'did wrong.'

Shamita Shetty told Divya Agarwal, "I don’t want to mention what incident it was but he once crossed the line with me and I didn’t like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn't speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don’t want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him I just reacted that I know him."