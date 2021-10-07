Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KASHMERA SHAH Bigg Boss: Kashmera Shah reveals she misses Sidharth Shukla every time she watches show

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah revealed that she misses late actor Sidharth Shukla everytime she watches the reality show. The actress who is currently following season 15 of the Salman Khan hosted show said that the house feels empty without his presence. Sidharth Shukla became the winner of Bigg Boss 13. He became one of the most loved contestants of all times.

Recently while in conversation with Times Of India, the actress said, “On Bigg Boss OTT, host Karan Johar did talk about him. I feel it’s okay to not repeat it again. And the show is not over yet, so you never know, the channel may give them a task which is connected with Sidharth Shukla and that will be a tribute to him. But every time I watch Bigg Boss, I miss Sidharth and I feel the show is empty without him. He will always stay close to our hearts."

Talking about the current season of Bigg Boss and her favourite contestant in the show, Kashmera said, "I like Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. All these people are entertaining." The actress often shares her views and opinions on the show and its contestants. She is also seen supporting these contestants from outside the house.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. His untimely demise left everyone shocked. Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital had confirmed his death. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

