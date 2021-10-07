Bigg Boss 15: Mahhi Vij posts Pratik's abusing videos, thanks Prince Narula for supporting Jay Bhanushali

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHHI VIJ, PRATIK SEHAJPAL Kay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Pratik Sehajpal

Like all his previous seasons, 'Bigg Boss 15' is grabbing the limelight with its high drama and fights. Recently, Pratik Sehajpal got into a nasty fight with Jay Bhanushali. Their rift widened and their spat only increased with time. So much so that as their bickering got worse, Jay and Pratik pushed each other, breaking the glass divider. They nearly come to blows, with everyone stopping them just in the nick of time! With unending mocks and taunts, Pratik grabbed Jay his collar. Soon after housemates intervened to calm them down.

Now, Jay's wife Mahhi Vij took to Twitter to share footage from the live feed of the show. She posted two videos of Pratik Sehajpal abusing inside the Bigg Boss house. Take a look:

Also, she thanked former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Prince Narula for supporting Jay after actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee mocked him.

"It's ok @Devoleena_23 mana ki #Jay ne galat bola par kisi ko aise judge nahi kar sakte na.. aapke season me aapko bhi kisi ne judge nahi kiya tha na," Prince tweeted in response to Devo's tweet which read, "Yeh dekho TV k amitabh bachan ko. #BB15 @ColorsTV."

Here's how Mahhi reacted to Prince's post for Jay Bhanushali:

Meanwhile, Jay and Pratik's fight prompts Bigg Boss to nominate each member of the house for elimination. The decision infuriates the contestants and they get divided into opposing sides.

Taking Jay's side, Vishal Kotian asks Bigg Boss why no action was taken against Pratik when he got physically violent with Jay. He urges him to be fair in his judgment and nominate only him for elimination.

Umar Riaz also reacts and says how all of are getting nominated when Pratik is the one breaking things. He goes on to say that even the rest of the contestants can follow the example of Pratik, whom he calls a loser.

('Bigg Boss 15' airs from Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m. and on Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on COLORS.)