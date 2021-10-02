Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH SHUKLA Fans remember Sidharth Shukla on one month death anniversary

It has been a month since actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. His untimely demise left everyone shocked. Several of his fans took to social media on Saturday in memory of the beloved late actor. A fan shared a screenshot of Sidharth's Instagram Story, which features Sidharth thanking him for a gift. "This screenshot of your insta story I will cherish and keep forever...I never would have imagined in my wildest dreams that my gift will be worn by you on your "last" birthday. and yes thank you for that. #SidharthShukla," he tweeted.

A "SidNaaz" fan, that is, a fan of Sidharth and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, took to her Twitter handle to express how much the couple's happiness and togetherness meant for her. "Realising how dependent I was, on them for my own happiness. Even when I had the worst day they used to put up a smile on my face, they made me feel better. But now my life is hazy without them:( #SidharthShukla #SidNaaz," she tweeted.

Another fan of the rumoured couple tweeted her prayers for Shehnaaz and Sidharth's mother, Rita Shukla. "Some memories never fade. Wherever you are be happy as always and in peace #SidharthShukla. More love, strength and power to #ShehnaazGill, Rita aunty, didi's and family. Waheguru is please bless them with health, enough strength and power," she wrote.

A social media user wrote a message in praise of Sidharth's "charm" and "legacy". The tweet read, "What a man! What a man! What a man! A true leader, a king, a boss babe who knows how to rule his kingdom. His legacy, his aura, his charm will be remembered, glorified and cherished forever."

Meanwhile, Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital had confirmed his death. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital. He passed away after suffering a massive heart attack.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'. He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

