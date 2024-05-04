'Vada pav' girl not arrested, no case registered against her: Delhi Police clarifies on viral video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL VIDEO Screengrab of viral video

Viral video: The Delhi Police on Saturday (May 4) refuted the claims that Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as 'vada pav' girl who runs a food stall in the Mangolpuri area of outer city, was arrested and said that she was not held and no case was registered against her. The police’s clarification came after a video went viral on social media in which lady constables were seen taking Dixit along with them. According to the officials, Dixit runs her stall without the MCD permission and went viral on Instagram due to the backing of some food bloggers and YouTubers.

A few days ago, she organised a public feast without the permission of the MCD on the road, which led to a traffic jam and inconvenience to the people. After getting a complaint of the same, the officials confronted her and took her to the police station, the video of which went viral.

According to DCP Outer, this lady was never arrested nor any case was registered. The MCD had only issued a challan to her.

The 'vada pav' girl had posted a video some days ago showing an altercation between her and locals while she was organising a community feast near her stall. In the video, a huge crowd is seen on the feast and the portraits of two deities are placed on the chairs.

"When there was a huge crowd at her cart and a complaint was made against her, at that time she was detained for some time. There was no case registered against the vada pav seller, and she was not arrested," the police said.

