Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan to take voluntary exit? Here's what her father has to say

Bigg Boss 16: Inspite of a number of fights and controversies, Sumbul Touqeer has maintained her position on the show. She has survived more than 100 days and fans can't be more proud of her. Recently some rumors were doing the rounds that she is going to leave the show and take a voluntary exit due to her father's health issues. Clearing the air, Sumbul's father issued a video statement rubbishing all the rumors.

In the video clip, Sumbul's father clarified that she will not leave the show and urged her fans to keep voting for her. He said, "I have been receiving messages and calls from this morning. I have learnt that some news portals and YouTube channels are claiming that I am not well because of which Sumbul will take a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16. Let me tell you that this news is fake. I am perfectly fine. I do not have any issues at all. Confusion is being created. Please do not believe any rumors. Keep voting for Sumbul. With your blessings, I will live for 100 years".

He also apologized to Sumbul for not being there during the family week. "Please forgive me for not being able to meet you during the family week but my blessings are always with you. I am writing this to lighten my heart. I feel proud that I am Sumbul Touqeer’s father", he said in the video.

Meanwhile, Sumbul has been making the headlines as she has been nominated for elimination this week. She has been nominated along with Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the house this week. Sumbul has faced a lot of criticism for her childish behaviour and her closeness with Shalin Bhanot but she has maintained her dignity in the show and proved that the world was thinking wrong about her and that she isn't obsessed with Shalin Bhanot.

