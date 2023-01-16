Monday, January 16, 2023
     
  Bigg Boss 16, Jan 16 LIVE: Contestants clash in nomination task; Ticket to finale race begins
Bigg Boss 16, Jan 16 LIVE: In today's episode, housemates indulge in the nomination task. On the other hand, the race of Ticket to finale begins with a twist. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 16, 2023 21:45 IST
Bigg Boss 16, Jan 16 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16, Jan 16 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 16 LIVE: In today's episode, housemates indulge in the nomination task. The last leg of the show has started, making this week's nominations more cutthroat than ever. While defending why they chose to nominate their rivals, competitors engage in verbal combat. On the other hand, "Ticket To Finale" is finally here. Nimrit is given the chance to prove herself as captain, which enables her to win the ticket. But it's not that easy; the other competitors are going to try to break the rules, and if they do, she'll be dismissed right away. It will now be interesting to watch how far the competitors will go to remove Nimrit from her throne and who gets nominated this week.

 

