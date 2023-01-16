Bigg Boss 16, Jan 16 LIVE: Contestants clash in nomination task; Ticket to finale race begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16, Jan 16 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 16 LIVE: In today's episode, housemates indulge in the nomination task. The last leg of the show has started, making this week's nominations more cutthroat than ever. While defending why they chose to nominate their rivals, competitors engage in verbal combat. On the other hand, "Ticket To Finale" is finally here. Nimrit is given the chance to prove herself as captain, which enables her to win the ticket. But it's not that easy; the other competitors are going to try to break the rules, and if they do, she'll be dismissed right away. It will now be interesting to watch how far the competitors will go to remove Nimrit from her throne and who gets nominated this week.

