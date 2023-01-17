Abhishek Nigam replaces Sheezan Khan in Ali Baba show after Tunisha Sharma's suicide, watch promo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIGAMBROS_FP Ali Baba show has found its new face in Abhishek Nigam

After Tunisha Sharma's death on the set of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, the makers have officially announced a new season of the Sony Sab show with a promo featuring lead actor Abhishek Nigam. Actor Sheezan Khan, who played the title role opposite Tunisha Sharma in the first season, is currently in Thane jail over charges of abetment of suicide. In the meantime, the makers will be taking forward the Ali Baba show with new stories and characters in the spotlight. A new promo of Ali Baba: Ek Andaz Andekha was unveiled recently.

Abhishek Nigam is the new Ali Baba

While Sheezan Khan played Ali Baba in season 1, Abhishek Nigam has now replaced him in Chapter 2, titled Ali Baba: Ek Andaz Andekha. A promo introducing his character was shared on social media recently. After Sheezan Khan's arrest, the makers confirmed that the show will not be going off air and they will be continuing the journey with a new set of actors. Abhishek's look as Ali Baba was shared in the shot promo clip. In the video, Abhishek was seen performing stunts.

Abhishek shared the promo of Ali Baba: Ek Andaz Andekha on Instagram with the caption, "Bass apka pyaar aur dua chahiye! Alibaba’s strength lies in his resilience. I am getting associated with the cast of, Alibaba: Ek Andaz Andekha Chapter 2 as Alibaba. I know the show has received Love in abundance. As an artist my first duty will always be towards the viewers then those who have put their blood and sweat behind the screen. This is huge and I’ll try to keep my focus on ensuring to keep them entertained through my portrayal of this iconic character (sic)."

Read: Shark Tank India 2: Who changed Namita Thapar's Instagram bio? Shark clarifies the row

Sheezan Khan continues to be in jail

Former lead actor in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Sheezan Khan, who has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, is currently in Thane jail in judicial custody as per the Court orders. He was arrested on December 25 after Tunisha dies by suicide on December 24. Advocates who appeared for Sheezan before the Vasai court have said they will move the Bombay High Court against the ruling.

Read: Sheezan Khan to be replaced following Tunisha's suicide? Ali Baba Dastaan-e-Kabul to have THIS actor

Latest Entertainment News