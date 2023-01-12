Sheezan Khan to be replaced following Tunisha Sharma's suicide? Ali Baba Dastaan-e-Kabul to have THIS actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEEZAN KHAN Photo of Tunisha Sharma, Sheezan Khan from the sets of Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul

Following the death of Tunisha Sharma and the arrest of Sheezan Khan for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor, questions have been raised about the actor's career. Since Sheezan has been in jail, there have been multiple reports claiming that he'll be replaced by the makers of his show Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul. However, the show runners have refrained from making any public statement about it. Now, latest media reports claim, actor Abhishek Nigam will take Sheezan's place in the show.

"Abhishek is on board and he will shoot the promo soon. The story currently revolves around a masked man and it will be revealed that he is none other than Abhishek. A call on Tunisha’s character remains to be taken. Her character may or may not be brought back. The creative team is weighing all options,”ETimes quoted a source as saying.

"Talking about how the story will roll out, the source reveals, “It will be shown that Ali was gravely injured and was healed and got a new face through ancient cosmetic surgery,” the source added.

Check out photos of Abhishek Nigam:

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma were in a relationship and had broken up shortly before the suicide. Allegedly, she took this extreme step because of him. According to media reports, the two had broken up 15 days ago and then Tunisha went into a depression and was highly disturbed. On December 24, she was found hanging on the sets of the TV show and it was believed that she had died by suicide. It is said that she had wanted to get married to Sheezan and he refused, which led to their breakup.

Sheezan started his acting career, in 2013 with the historical drama "Jodha Akbar" starring Hrithik Roshan. Later, he acted in TV shows such as "Silsila Pyaar Ka", "Prithvi Vallabh", and "Ek Tha Raavan". He is now playing the role of Alibaba in "Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kaabul". Tunisha was his co-star and female lead of the show.

