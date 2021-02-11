Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik wins Ticket To Finale? Netizens heap praise for sister Jyotika

Image Source : TWITTER/@ND_RHEA Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik wins Ticket To Finale?

With less than 10 days left for the finale, Bigg Boss 14 contestants are trying their best to survive this last week of elimination and make it to the Top 5. The grand finale of Salman Khan's show will air on February 20-21 and the competition appears to be neck to neck between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. While Abhinav Shukla is evicted, Rubina's sister Jyotika is in the house to encourage the TV actress and stay motivated. In the Ticket to Finale task, Jyotika played well and according to the buzz on social media, Rubina Dilaik won the Ticket To Finale. Since she is already nominated for the whole season, Rubina named Nikki Tamboli as the first finalist in place of her.

Talking about Rubina's sister Jyotika Dilaik, the diva has been garnering much attention for her conduct in the Bigg Boss 14 house. From playing with zeal during the task to giving much-needed strength to Rubina, fans are all praise for her. One Twitter user said, "#JyotikaDilaik is real! She doesn't have to be sweet to please anyone. She's beautiful inside out.." Another tweeted, "#JyotikaDilaik has never even once spoken ill about any contestant.

It is you Jasmin who badmouths about their own friends, at every platform. Spreading false narrative against our sister will not be tolerated!."

While in house, Rubina's sister Jyotika Dilaik said, "I want to make #RubinaDiliak feel motivated n energetic. I think she’s been feeling low lately n I want her to know that we all love her & are there to support her. I want to spread positive vibes for all the other contestants if possible." Her statement earned her much more praise from the netizens.