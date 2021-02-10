Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla's eviction leaves Kamya Panjabi, Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai and fans angry

Image Source : TWITTER/RUBINADILAIK_/NISHANTMALKNITM Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla's eviction leaves Kamya Panjabi, Shefali Bagga and fans angry

Last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14 was undoubtedly one of the most emotional one. Fans witnessed Abhinav Shukla walking out of the house after the recent evicton done by the connections of the housemates. Bigg Boss asked the connections to select the name of a person whose contribution has been the least. The surprise mid-week elimination of Abhinav left his wife Rubina Dilaik shattered while other contestants like Nikki Tamboli, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others were left teary-eyed. Soon after the announcement of his eviction, a lot of hashtags started trending on Twitter where his fans expressed disappointment. Not only this but a lot of celebs from the industry including Kamya Panjabi & Shefali Bagga seemed angry over his exit.

Kamya Panjabi praised Abhinav for his graceful journey and wrote, "Are u serious?????? They are deciding the faith of a contestant who has been in the house since day one maintaining his dignity n playing so well.... so bloody unfair #BB14 @ColorsTV @ashukla09 u are already a winner for me!"

Further, she wrote, "Agar @ashukla09 ka contribution kamm hota #jasmin toh tum evict nahi hoti woh hota (He would have been evicted instead of you, Jasmin, if Abhinav's contribution was less)... same with you #JaanKumarSanu @ColorsTV #BB14."

While Shefali shared a number of tweets. She wrote, "That’s really unfair,jo log bahar se dekh ke ae hai unhone ye nahi dekha ki (those who entered after watching the show from outside the house, they did not see) #AbhinavShukla gave enough content to the show later on? Ya fir ache logon k liye ye show hai hi nahi (or is the show not meant for good people)? Absolutely wrong decision. #EijazKhan toh show mein hai bhi nahi.Toh wo ek option ho sakte the (Eijaz Khan is not there on the show, he could have been a better option) #BB14. #AbhinavShukla -a gentleman. He has won hearts and respect."

Her another tweet read, "Jo log ache and strong hote hai unhe janta nahi nikaalti .. gharwale voting karke nikaal dete hai!! Unfair . #AbhinavShukla."

Shardul Pandit who wa spart of the season tweeted, "Dear @ashukla09 you have shown grace, class ,compassion and humanity in a game like #BigBoss14 . Well played mere TAO..huge respect and a big hug. Chalo trekking par?"

Amit Tandon wrote, "If it is over, then you went in a gentleman and come out a gentleman. You handled yourself with grace and maturity and deserved to be in the finals and probably win in my eyes! Take a bow broClapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign#AbhinavShukla #BigBoss14 #RubinaDilaik."

Rashami Desai tweeted, "Highly unfair I loved #AbhinavShukla as a player and amazing human Revolving hearts. Really wanted to see you & ruby in top 2. But for me you are a winner. & trust me universe is backing you both. #rubinav."

Srishty Rode tweeted, "No doubt #AbhinavShukla is the best gentleman Bigg Boss house has ever seen. Late but ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE." "I still remember those horrible nights when Rubina and Abhinav both were nominated together and we have voted for #AbhinavShukla day - night to make sure he gets safe."

ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE

Have a look at how fans reacted:

Meanwhile, Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Arshi Khan's eviction. Now that Abhinav has bid goodbye, the contestants left for the finale battle are-- Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Eijaz Khan's proxy.