Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan reveals Rashami Desai's past, says, 'Khatam Ho Chuki Thi'

Ever since superstar Salman Khan broke the bomb of Arhaan Khan's child in front of Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13, all eyes have been upon them. The duo raised eyebrows even before their entry in the reality show when reports of them getting married inside started doing rounds. However, they denied all the rumors but Arhaan's second-time entry in the game with a proposal ring fumed the fires. But before Rashami could say 'yes,' Salman in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode spoke about the child and even consoled Rashami by coming inside the house when she broke down.

What comes next is Arhaan talking about her lady love to Shefali Bagga where he is seen saying that even if he wins the trophy, he will hand it over to her as she deserves it. Arhaan then says, "Khatam ho chuki thi Rashami Desai, road par thi. Vahan se leke yahan tak, mein Rashami ko kise leke aaya hoon, mein hi jaanta hoon." Have a look:

In the new promo, the fans can clearly have a look at how Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra who left the house met inside the secret room to have an eye over their friends and enemies. Not only this, but the show will also see the entry of Bigg Boss 10 contestant Vikas Gupta which will have an effect on Shehnaaz Gill. Take a look:

Next Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/MmGTUXZePL — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) December 8, 2019

