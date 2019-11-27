Bigg Boss 13: Will Devoleena Bhattacharjee quit the show after bad health?

Bigg Boss 13 fans witnessed super fun inside the house when contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Mahira Sharma created a romantic video. Later what caught the attention of the fans was an injured Devoleena Bhattacharjee who hurt her back during a task and was advised complete bed rest by the doctors of the Nanavati hospital. The actress who began her second innings in the show after she came back after getting evicted once might have to bid goodbye once again, say reports.
As per the latest reports by Spotboye, there are huge chances that she might leave the show as she has been advised complete bed rest and cannot perform tasks. A Twitter post shared by Bigg Boss Khabri read, “Devoleena Bhattacharjee has fallen ill a doctor has advised Devoleena bed rest. She may not perform this week's task. this means the actor is quitting the show (High Chances).”
Devoleena Bhattacharjee has fallen ill a doctor has advised Devoleena bed rest. She may not perform this week's task.— The Khabri (@TheKhbri) November 26, 2019
this mean the actor is quitting the show (High Chances)
Devoleena did not become a part of the BB College task which was introduced in last night's episode of the show in which Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth, Vikas, and Himanshi Khurana turned professors.
Are you excited for the #BB13 College task? RT for English Teacher #ShehnaazGill, Like for Hindi Teacher #HindustaniBhau & Comment for Dance Teacher @sidharth_shukla! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/8jCfpvPTdS— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2019
Coming back to Devoleena, she became more active after returning to the show. Her cute tactics with Sidharth Shukla also grabbed the attention of the fans. Have a look:
Nothing is more amazing than a confident woman who does not pretend to be something she's not. #selflove . Devoleena is very clear with her game and we all are loving it. . Outfit : @ambraee_ Jwellery : @nakhrewaali . Style by : @styleitupbyaashna @styledose1 @_kanupriya_garg . Watch episodes on @colorstv everyday and anytime on @voot. Keep showering your love and support. #Devoleena #VoteforDevo #VoteforDevoleena #squadDevo #DevoSquad #teamdevo #BB13 #Bigbosss13 #beingsalmankhan #endemolshine #voot #viacom #colorsTV
For a moment at least, be a smile on someone else’s face. . . To Save Devoleena, log on to @voot or My Jio App or Log on to VOOT.COM . . Voting lines are open till THURSDAY 11:30pm. #devoleenabhattacharjee #VoteForDevo #VoteDevo #Devoleena #teamDevo #DevoSquad #Bigboss13 #BigBossHouse #BB13
While the news of her exit is still not confirmed, fans pray that it turns out to be false.
