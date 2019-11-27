Bigg Boss 13: Will Devoleena Bhattacharjee quit the show after bad health?

Bigg Boss 13 fans witnessed super fun inside the house when contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Mahira Sharma created a romantic video. Later what caught the attention of the fans was an injured Devoleena Bhattacharjee who hurt her back during a task and was advised complete bed rest by the doctors of the Nanavati hospital. The actress who began her second innings in the show after she came back after getting evicted once might have to bid goodbye once again, say reports.

As per the latest reports by Spotboye, there are huge chances that she might leave the show as she has been advised complete bed rest and cannot perform tasks. A Twitter post shared by Bigg Boss Khabri read, “Devoleena Bhattacharjee has fallen ill a doctor has advised Devoleena bed rest. She may not perform this week's task. this means the actor is quitting the show (High Chances).”

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Disha Vakani, another actress quits show

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has fallen ill a doctor has advised Devoleena bed rest. She may not perform this week's task.

this mean the actor is quitting the show (High Chances) — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) November 26, 2019

Devoleena did not become a part of the BB College task which was introduced in last night's episode of the show in which Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth, Vikas, and Himanshi Khurana turned professors.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar's outings with Vibhor Parashar sparks dating rumors again. Check their adorable pictures

Coming back to Devoleena, she became more active after returning to the show. Her cute tactics with Sidharth Shukla also grabbed the attention of the fans. Have a look:

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2 Promo: Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang's tale of sheer hatred is spine-chilling

While the news of her exit is still not confirmed, fans pray that it turns out to be false.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video