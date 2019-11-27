Beyhadh 2 Promo: Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang's tale of sheer hatred is spine-chilling

Actress Jennifer Winget has been in the limelight ever since the announcement of the new season of her popular show Beyhadh. The second season of the popular thriller show titled Beyhadh 2 will air from December 2 on Sony Entertainment channel. The first season had Vishal Tandon playing the lead role of Arjun while this season will double the fun with two male leads namely actors Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry. A lot of promos have been released but the recent one will give you a clear picture of the story which is filled with hatred and revenge.

The new promo begins with the shot of Maya talking about why she did not get sleep thinking that someone is sleeping peacefully. Further, it shows the entry of MJ aka Ashish and his love for his family including his two sons. As the promo moves further, the actress is seen in a darker, scarier, and crazier avatar as she tries to interact with the boys and reveals that she is in need of revenge. For what will only be revealed once the show begins. Sharing the promo, the channel on their official Instagram handle wrote, "Here's the first look of Maya's Beyhadh nafrat. Her revenge will be darker, edgier and much more unexpected. Her obsession will be a notch higher in #Beyhadh2. Starts December 2nd, Mon-Fri at 9 PM."

The actors recently attended the launch of the romantic drama thriller where Jennifer spoke about the new season and said, "The first season was all about Maya's obsession with love, and in the second season it is all about her obsession with revenge. I can assure that season two of 'Beyhadh' is going to be darker, scarier, crazier and much more intense."

She added: "I feel the reason why season one worked was because all of us was in sync with each other. It was because of the music, the scenes, the writing, the taking -- everything was in sync. So is the case now. It is just that now the idea is not to compete with any other show, but to compete with ourselves, to compete with first season of 'Beyhadh'."

Meanwhile, check out some more promos of the show here:

Beyhadh 2 will be a replacement for Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

