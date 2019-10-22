Beyhadh 2: 10 hard-hitting dialogues of Maya aka Jennifer Winget from Beyhadh will leave you speechless

Jennifer Winget's much-talked-about daily soap Beyhadh is soon going to get a new season in the form of Beyhadh 2 which will star Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in the lead roles. The show has been one of the favourites of her fans so much so that the off-AIR date of the first season of the season was delayed just because of the actress. Jennifer was seen playing the role of a psychopathic girl named Maya who would go to any extent to achieve the love of Arjun (which was played by Kushal Tandon.
This was the first time that a negative character was the protagonist of the show and which worked wonders for the makers. Although the show did not do well on the TRP charts however it surely was on top of the fans' hearts. Be it Jennifer's fierce look or her dressing sense, each and everything got special attention. But one thing which stood out from the rest was the - dumdaar dialogues which were delivered by Jennifer with utter grace.
Before the new season begins, let's dig down the memory lane and remember some of the most hard-hitting lines which made us leaving for more.
Meanwhile, a lot of posters and promos have been released by the makers. Have a look:
So i’m back... i mean... she’s back. Are you ready for Maya again? And she’s returned only because of the love you’ve showered her with. A big thank you for that! Why dont you Come say hello to her kal dopaher 2 baje Sony Entertainment Television ke official Facebook, Twitter aur YouTube pages par, ek Exclusive Live mein, jaha apko milegi Maya ke iss naye duniya ki ek jhalak. I am so excited to reveal to you guys, the first look of Maya and Beyhadh2! So you, see me, tomorrow at 2 pm sharp! It’s a date. @sonytvofficial
The show will soon AIR on Sony Television.
