BP Singh, CID producer, dies of heart attack at 78; Ashoke Pandit pays tribute to veteran filmmaker

Brijendra Pal Singh, known as BP Singh, the producer of the long-running show CID, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, October 27, following a heart attack. BP Singh also produced the popular horror series Aahat. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the news on social media, paying tribute to the veteran producer-director for his contributions to Indian television.

BP Singh's last rites will be held on October 28. Further details are yet to be provided by his family. BP Singh played a pivotal role in shaping television entertainment for several decades. Beyond CID, his work on Aahat earned him widespread recognition among audiences and within the industry.

Ashoke Pandit expresses grief over BP Singh's passing

Sharing the news of his passing on Instagram, Ashoke Pandit described BP Singh as a talented filmmaker whose shows captivated audiences across the country. He also recalled his association with BP Singh during the latter’s tenure as president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA).

In his tribute, Pandit wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of veteran producer-director BP Singh ji, who suffered a heart attack early this morning. He was a brilliant filmmaker who won the hearts of audiences nationwide with his crime shows CID and Aahat. His work remains an inspiration today and will continue to inspire future generations. I had the privilege of working as a close associate of his during his time as the president of IFTDA. He was a wonderful human being and a dear friend."

He will always be remembered for his contributions to the entertainment industry. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones. His last rites will be performed tomorrow, October 28. Further details regarding the ceremony will be shared soon.

The memorable journey of BP Singh

Born in Dehradun, Brijendra Pal Singh created, directed and produced CID, one of India’s longest-running television shows. Premiering in 1998, the crime drama followed a team of Mumbai Crime Branch officers as they investigated complex cases. It remained a viewer favourite for two decades.

Beyond his work behind the camera, BP Singh also occasionally appeared on the show, portraying DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole. Given the show’s immense popularity, the CID Gallantry Awards were introduced in 2010 to honour acts of bravery.

BP Singh's hit TV shows

BP Singh’s influence extended beyond crime dramas. He also produced the popular Sony TV horror series Aahat, which aired from 1995 to 2015 and became a household name among fans of the horror genre on Indian television. His other projects included Khaki, Abhay and Supercops vs. Supervillains.

A BP Singh show in the Guinness World Records

In October 2004, CID made television history with a special episode featuring a continuous, uninterrupted shot lasting 111 minutes. This achievement earned the show a place in both the Limca Book of Records and the Guinness World Records as the longest continuous shot ever filmed for a television show.

As mentioned earlier, the CID Gallantry Awards were also introduced in 2010 as part of the show.

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