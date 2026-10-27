Arjun Bijlani surprises wife Neha with a brand-new car for Karwa Chauth, her reaction is priceless | Watch

Arjun Bijlani yet again proved that he is the husband of the decade. The actor gifted his wife, Neha Swami, a brand-new car on Karwa Chauth, and the latter's reaction was too wholesome. The couple got married in 2013 and are parents to a son.

Arjun Bijlani gifts a brand-new car to his wife

In a video posted by Arjun, the actor is seen covering his wife Neha's eyes with a black cloth while he takes her towards her brand-new Thar Roxx. The SUV comes in a price range of Rs 12.52 lakh to Rs 23.52 lakh.

When they remove the car's cover, Neha jumps with joy and hugs her husband. They also take a spin in their brand-new car. Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "Happy Karva Chauth, baby! A little surprise for the woman who makes every day special. You deserve all the happiness, all the love and all the beautiful things in life. Also belated happy Birthday, my love!" Take a look:

When Neha Swami spoke about her bond with Arjun Bijlani

Arjun and Neha were recently a part of Pati, Patni Aur Panga, where the latter spoke about their bond. Talking about Arjun roasting her from time to time, Neha said, “Having been happily married for 13 years, Arjun and I have that kind of equation where things don't always have to be lovey-dovey for us to express our love for each other. We are extremely comfortable with one another, and that gives us the freedom to tease, taunt, pull each other's leg, and say things that another couple might think twice about!"

She added, "Arjun loves getting into the groove of being the saas, and once he starts, there is no stopping him. He will roast me, pass his comments, and make sure he gets the last word in. But if he wants to play the saas, then I have to channel the bahu he deserves! He knows that I'm not going to stand there and take all the taunts with a smile. I give it back to him in the same spirit. That's the fun of our relationship; neither of us takes ourselves too seriously, and neither of us is willing to surrender in this battle of wits! For us, this nok jhok is a love language of its own."

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's love story

Arjun Bijlani first met Neha at a party, where he was instantly drawn to her beauty. A mutual friend introduced them, and the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor was particularly impressed by her simplicity. He fell for her almost immediately, but Neha, who was more reserved, took her time to open up to him. The couple got married in 2013 and welcomed their only son two years later, in January 2015.

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Arjun Bijlani, wife Neha Swami apologise over religious words on T-shirt, say trolling is 'deeply distressing'