Bigg Boss 20: Kamya Punjabi backs Love Gill amid ScoutOP row, says 'Hold him accountable'

Kamya Punjabi has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 20 contestants Love Gill and ScoutOP. The actor questioned why Love is being blamed for her growing bond with Scout, who is in a relationship with gamer Kaashvi Hiranandani.

Kamya Panjabi comments on Love Gill and Scout OP controversy

Taking to X on October 26, Kamya argued that the responsibility of maintaining boundaries lies with the person who is already committed to a relationship. She also criticised the tendency to blame another woman instead of holding one's partner accountable.

Reacting to the controversy, Kamya wrote, “If the bond was real, he would set boundaries, not cut ties. Blaming the other girl for ‘manipulation' just to protect your own committed partner is disgusting and small-minded. Stop pulling another woman down to save your man. Hold him accountable!”

Kamya Punjabi takes a dig at ScoutOP's fans

In another post on X, Kamya responded to a fan and criticised the online reactions surrounding Scout. She accused the streamer’s supporters and PR team of harming his game through their approach.

Replying to the fan, she wrote, "Sunn oye, tum aur tumhara Yolo sirf gaali dena jaante hai. Game toh zero hai. Never seen a PR team n toxic fanbase ruin their own contestant’s game. You guys are actively spoiling it for Scout with these cheap tactics n getting accounts suspended. It’s only going to backfire!!! "

What happened during Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 20?

Kaashvi appeared alongside host Rohit Shetty during Sunday's episode. Her entry came as a surprise to ScoutOP, who was then questioned about his equation with Love Gill.

Kaashvi expressed her displeasure over their interactions. She also questioned ScoutOP about the nature of his bond with Love. "Aapka har word, har touch, har cheez pe zoom in kiya jata hai. And how can you compare me with her. Kaun sa soft corner? Kaun se feelings? Kaun sa confusion? Kaun si naav mein ho aap?".

ScoutOP maintained that his connection with Love Gill was like that of siblings. However, Kaashvi was not convinced by his explanation. She said the situation made her feel "disgusted".

Rohit Shetty also questioned their closeness. He pointed to instances where ScoutOP was seen massaging Love Gill's feet, hands and neck. "It is not looking good at all," the host said.

Rohit, who hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in place of Salman Khan, cautioned ScoutOP about how his interactions with Love were coming across on screen.

Bigg Boss 20 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm. The show also airs on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.

Also read:

BB 20: ScoutOP's GF Kaashvi questions his closeness with Love Gill on WKV, says it 'makes me feel disgusted'