Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill cries uncontrollably, rushed to medical room; ScoutOP decides to 'cut her off'

The tension between Love Gill and ScoutOP has now begun inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, especially after the latter's girlfriend Kaashvi appeared on Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Monday's episode began with the aftermath that Sunday's episode left. Love was inconsolable and expressed concern about how their closeness would affect her reputation and career outside the show.

Love Gill blames Scout OP for ruining her career

After Kaashvi questioned Scout and Love's behaviour inside the house, the gamer decided to 'cut her off' completely, citing that no one is more important to him than the former. Yung DSA also spoke to Scout privately and explained to him where we went wrong with his equation with Love. He reminded Scout that when he was running off the tracks with Love, it was the latter who told him to draw boundaries. So why is he not implying that on himself?

Love broke down now and then. She was even summoned to the medical room after she got breathless due to crying. The next day, Love confronted Scout about the possible consequences of their interactions. She said she was worried about what people would say about her once she left the house. She also expressed concern that the footage and discussions surrounding their bond would remain on social media. She also blamed Scout for tarnishing his reputation and ruining her career.

“Mai to kisi ko muh dikhane ke layak nahi rahi, mere character ki tune dhajjiya uda di hai. Bahar ja ke kya bolenge log mere bare mai, jo chize hongi vo erase nahi hogi social media se. You just spoiled my whole career,” she said.

What is the Love Gill, Scout OP and Kaashvi controversy?

Love's emotional confrontation adds another layer to the ongoing controversy surrounding her bond with Scout. With Kaashvi questioning their closeness and Scout considering distancing himself from Love, the situation is expected to create tension inside the Bigg Boss 20 house henceforth.

Kaashvi questioned Love about her physical proximity to Scout and asked whether she behaved the same way with her own brothers. She also said Scout's behaviour made her feel “disgusted” and asked him to distance himself from Love.

Kaashvi further claimed that Scout's fanbase outside the house “despises” Love. She also accused Love of emotionally manipulating Scout for the game. Later, she issued an apology for using certain words that hurt everyone's sentiments.

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