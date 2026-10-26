Kaashvi Hiranandani apologises for her comments on Love Gill after confronting ScoutOP on Bigg Boss 20

Gamer Kaashvi Hiranandani, girlfriend of Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP, has issued an apology following her comments about Lovepreet Kaur Gill. Though she didn't mention Love directly in her post, she clarified that she never intended to target another woman or encourage hate against her.

The clarification comes days after Kaashvi appeared on the show's Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday. She confronted ScoutOP over his growing closeness with Love Gill and questioned his behaviour inside the house.

Scout's girlfriend Kaashvi apologises after controversial Weekend Ka Vaar episode

In her statement on Instagram, Kaashvi said her intention was to hold ScoutOP accountable for his actions. However, she acknowledged that some of her remarks were insensitive towards others involved.

"My intention was to address Scout, call out the mistakes I felt he had made, and hold him accountable for his actions. However, in doing so, I realise that some of the words I used were insensitive towards other people involved. Regardless of what I was feeling at the time, it is not my place to pass judgements on someone else's intentions or character, and I could have expressed myself better," she wrote.

"I never intended to direct hate towards another woman or encourage anyone to target her. I understand that my words carry weight, and I take responsibility for how they may have come across. Watching all the "She knows what she does," "it's her strategy" content clouded my emotions but I should have known better. It's not my place to tell her anything. I recognise that and truly apologise to everyone I've hurt," she concluded.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAASHVI HIRANANDANI)Kaashvi Hiranandani's apology

What happened during Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 20?

Kaashvi appeared alongside host Rohit Shetty during Sunday's episode. Her entry came as a surprise to ScoutOP, who was then questioned about his equation with Love Gill.

Kaashvi expressed her displeasure over their interactions. She also questioned ScoutOP about the nature of his bond with Love. "Aapka har word, har touch, har cheez pe zoom in kiya jata hai. And how can you compare me with her. Kaun sa soft corner? Kaun se feelings? Kaun sa confusion? Kaun si naav mein ho aap?".

ScoutOP maintained that his connection with Love Gill was like that of siblings. However, Kaashvi was not convinced by his explanation. She said the situation made her feel "disgusted".

Rohit Shetty also questioned their closeness. He pointed to instances where ScoutOP was seen massaging Love Gill's feet, hands and neck. "It is not looking good at all," the host said.

Rohit, who hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in place of Salman Khan, cautioned ScoutOP about how his interactions with Love were coming across on screen.

Bigg Boss 20 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm. The show also airs on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.

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