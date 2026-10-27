Jennifer Winget shuts down speculation over viral cake-cutting clip, says she and Parineeti Chopra are a team

TV and OTT actor Jennifer Winget, who recently got marries, asked fans to stop the negativity after a video from the success party of Shaque: Trust No One went viral on social media. The clip showed Jennifer standing behind Parineeti Chopra during the cake-cutting ceremony, prompting some users to criticise Parineeti for allegedly not making enough space for her co-star.

For the unversed, the party was attended by Parineeti, Jennifer, Tahir, Anup Soni, Harleen Sethi and producer Siddharth P Malhotra, among others. Following the online reactions, Jennifer took to Instagram to clarify what happened and asked people not to read too much into the moment.

Jennifer's breaks silence

In her Instagram story, she wrote, "Let's please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn't. I simply backed out because there was not enough space there. Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other. We’re a team, and there’s enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down. Thank you!"

Jennifer's message comes after Parineeti faced criticism over the brief moment captured in the video. By explaining that she had moved back because of the lack of space, Jennifer also made it clear that there was no issue between the two actors.

(Image Source : JENNIFER WINGET'S INSTAGRAM)Jennifer Winget's Instagram story

The response has shifted attention away from the speculation surrounding the clip, with Jennifer emphasising that the cast members are a team and should be allowed to celebrate their work without being pitted against one another.

Watch the video here:

About the series

Shaque: Trust No One is a psychological thriller series featuring Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni and Harleen Sethi. The show brings together a story of secrets, suspicion and shifting loyalties, with the cast’s performances forming a key part of the narrative. Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the series has drawn attention following its release, with its success party bringing the cast and makers together to celebrate.

For the unversed, Shaque: Trust No One was released on September 24, 2026 and is still in the top 10 shows in India. Parineeti Chopra's OTT debut is currently in the 9th spot on Netflix India.

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