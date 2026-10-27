Cyclone Arnab likely to make landfall between 2 am and 4 am on Wednesday in Andhra

Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is likely to make landfall early Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. According to the latest IMD update, the storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam between 2 am and 4 am on Wednesday.

Storm likely to continue to move west-northwestwards

The very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 18 kmph during the six hours up to 5.30 pm on Tuesday and remained centred over the same region, according to the latest update from the IMD.

The storm was located about 90 km southeast of Kakinada, 170 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam, 170 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam, 240 km east-northeast of Bapatla and 410 km southwest of Gopalpur, the IMD said.

"It is very likely to continue to move nearly west-northwestwards during the next few hours, then northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to south of Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph (and) gusting to 150 kmph during early hours of October 28," it said.

It observed that Arnab is interacting with the land surface and the outer spiral band has entered into the land. "Due to faster movement, the landfall of the cyclone is expected early, likely during early hours around 2 am to 4 am on Wednesday", it added.

Andhra, Odisha on alert

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have stepped up preparations for the approaching cyclone, setting up nearly 4,000 cyclone shelters and moving thousands of people from vulnerable areas to safer locations. Both states have placed disaster management personnel on standby and imposed traffic restrictions on several roads as they prepare for the storm's expected landfall.

The Andhra Pradesh government has established 2,131 cyclone shelters across 20 districts and kept 1,087 medical teams on standby in areas likely to be affected. It has also arranged 8,281 emergency beds and 1,274 ambulances, officials said.

Authorities have shifted 1,351 pregnant women to hospitals, in addition to evacuating people from vulnerable areas. Two months' worth of essential commodities have been stocked at 14,686 ration shops, while cyclone alerts are being sent to the mobile phones of 2.70 crore people, officials added.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure adequate supplies at relief camps and take all necessary measures to minimise cyclone-related damage.

The Andhra Pradesh government has deployed 294 rescue teams, including nine from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 60 from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 225 from the Fire Services, officials said.

The government has set a target of zero casualties, with district collectors directed to take all necessary steps to protect lives and property.

Meanwhile, Odisha has also intensified its preparedness. Major ports in the state, including Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur, have stepped up precautionary measures in view of the approaching storm.

School holiday declared in Andhra and Odisha

As Cyclone Arnab is approaching, school closures have been announced in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as authorities are preparing for its expected landfall on October 28. The cyclone is expected to bring strong winds and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in affected areas.

Schools are closed in 10 districts of Andhra Pradesh as a precaution ahead of the cyclone. The districts where the schools have been closed include East Godavari, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Anakapalli and Polavaram.

Most of these districts had announced a holiday for October 28. Anakapalli has ordered schools to remain closed for three days, from October 27 to 29. The order applies to schools under all managements in the affected districts.

A school holiday has been declared in Odisha due to the cyclone. According to the latest state-level information, schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur will remain closed on October 28 and 29 as well.

Meanwhile, the South Coast Railway has cancelled 24 trains scheduled for Wednesday, and the East Coast Railway has cancelled 22 trains. So far, the South Eastern Railway has cancelled four trains. At least 21 flights were cancelled at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports on Tuesday, affecting services to Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Kadapa. For Wednesday, 15 flights at Vijayawada airport have been cancelled, an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

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