Mumbai airport reports network glitch, authorities say no impact on flights operations so far

Mumbai:

Preliminary reports suggested that a massive chaos was on Tuesday erupted at Mumbai airport after network glitch and affected flight operations of IndiGo and Air India since 7:05 pm. Check-in processes have also slowed down but have not come to a halt. However, the Mumbai airport said the teams are working to resolve the issue, while all systems have been switched to manual mode as a precautionary measure, following protocol. At this time, various passengers reported facing confusion over gate changes, while crew delays and slow boarding scanners have added to the disruption. The Mumbai airport also added that no impact on airport and flights operations has been recorded due to this development.

Mumbai Airport says no impact on flight operations

"Mumbai Airport experienced a temporary network disruption on Tuesday evening, and teams implemented manual processing measures to minimise inconvenience to passengers and maintain continuity of essential airport operations. So far, no impact on airport and flights operations recorded due to this development," CSMIA Spokesperson said.

Same issue reported at Mumbai aiport last year

Last year an outage in a third-party data network disrupted the check-in systems at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on August 9, 2025, leading to delays in flight departures for multiple airlines, including Air India.

Air India in a post on X, said, "A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India. The systems have since been restored, however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively."

Replying to passengers, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in a post on X said, “We’re currently facing a network failure across the airport. We’ve activated contingencies and are working on resolving the issue with our core team. We’re operating in manual mode to minimize disruptions. We appreciate your patience in this regard.”

IndiGo and Air India to shift flights to Navi Mumbai Airport from December

In another development, IndiGo and Air India Group said they progressively shift flights from Mumbai's existing airport to the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport from December, clearing capacity for the redevelopment of Terminal 1 and paving the way for a dual-airport system in the country's financial capital.



The coordinated transition, planned in phases through the 2027 summer aviation season, will move selected domestic and international services to Navi Mumbai while allowing airlines to retain their historical operating slots at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the airport operators and airlines said.



The shift follows nearly 18 months of consultations between airlines and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, which operates both Mumbai airports. It reflects growing airline participation in the new airport's operational ramp-up and is intended to ease capacity constraints at CSMIA while accommodating rising air traffic. "IndiGo will progressively transfer 12 daily international departures from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to NMIA, representing all the present operations from CSMIA to Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka and Jakarta.

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