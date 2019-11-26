Neha Kakkar's outings with Vibhor Parashar sparks dating rumors again. Check their adorable pictures

Neha Kakkar is one of the most loved and talked-about celebrities of recent times. Not just for her songs, she is even in discussions because of her dressing style, her alleged boyfriend, break up, etc. She broke up with actor Himansh Kohli later which the singer was seen breaking down during various shows. But life movies on and so does Neha. Sometime back there were reports of Kakkar dating Indian Idol 10 finalist Vibhor Parashar later which she even shared her thoughts on social media and cleared the air. Well now, it seems as if the dating rumors are again in the air after they were spotted together attending the birthday bash of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, Raghav Sharma on November 25th.

The birthday party has various celebrities like Tony Kakkar, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, and others but Neha and Vibhor were the ones who caught everyone's attention as they posed comfortably standing by each others' side. Neha shared the picture on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "Family." This isn't the first time when fans have seen them together as previously they attended celebrity wedding photographer, Deepika Sharma’s wedding together. Have a look at the pictures from their outings here:

Vibhor in an interview with BollywoodLife opened up about the talks related to their dating and said, "You should take it as a rumour. People have shit mentality. If someone is helping you build your career, it is because they see some talent in you. Just because I don’t tag her as didi (sister) on Instagram, everyone starts thinking that she is my girlfriend."

Neha wrote a post on Instagram and said, "While I’m writing this, I’m not in a good condition. Neither physically, nor mentally. But I had to speak up. You know, they don’t realise that I’m a daughter/sister of somebody. I’ve worked so hard all my life and made sure that I make my family proud and do good with everyone who’re not even my family/friends. Why do they spread rumours without even thinking how badly it’ll effect somebody’s life. Even if she’s a celebrity, she’s a human being first! Stop being so heartless. Stop talking about somebody’s personal life or character. Stop judging. Stop embarrassing people."

Neha's ex-boyfriend and Yaariyan actor Himansh opened up about their split after remaining silent and told Hindustan Times, “It has been a year now, and looking back, I never felt like talking about it.” He added, “Whatever happened has happened. I can’t change it now. I still respect and wish the best for [Neha]. In bad times, we don’t stop respecting each other. She’s a fabulous artist and a wonderful person. I just wish that she gets whatever she wants in life, and blessed with happiness and good health.”

On the professional front, Neha Kakkar's latest song 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' with Divya Khosla Kumar is creating waves of excitement on internet. Watch the song here:

