Bigg Boss 13: Fans demand Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's date after romantic sequel wih Rashami Desai

After Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's romantic act in Bigg Boss 13, fans have started demanding a date with Shehnaaz Gill through a hashtag #SidNaazdate.

New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2019 11:05 IST
After two months of unnecessary fights and drama, Bigg Boss 13 fans finally witnessed the return of Parth and Shorvori aka Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. It all happened when BB announced a new task where they had to re-create the romantic sequel from their previous show 'Dil Se Dil Tak.' The housemates were shocked to see the sizzling chemistry between the two however the fans of the show mixed opinions. On one hand, there are some who are excited to see the duo together while others feel that Sid and Shehnaaz Gill should also come together for a romantic date or task.

The friendship between the two have been talked about a lot so much so that after a serious brawl they came back together just for the sake of their fans. Fans on Twitter created a hashtag of #SidNaazdate and asked the makers to let the two show their bond. There were some who asked the two to go on a date as they looked great together. There were some who even compared the two girls and their chemistry with the actor and said that he looked adorable with Sana.

First, have a look at Sidharth and Rashmi's video here:

Now, check out the posts made by the fans here:

Meanwhile, for this week-- Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz, Vikas and Paras Chhabra have been nominated.

