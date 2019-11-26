Bigg Boss 13: Fans demand Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's date after romantic sequel wih Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati demand Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's date after romance sequel wih Rashami Desai

After two months of unnecessary fights and drama, Bigg Boss 13 fans finally witnessed the return of Parth and Shorvori aka Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. It all happened when BB announced a new task where they had to re-create the romantic sequel from their previous show 'Dil Se Dil Tak.' The housemates were shocked to see the sizzling chemistry between the two however the fans of the show mixed opinions. On one hand, there are some who are excited to see the duo together while others feel that Sid and Shehnaaz Gill should also come together for a romantic date or task.

The friendship between the two have been talked about a lot so much so that after a serious brawl they came back together just for the sake of their fans. Fans on Twitter created a hashtag of #SidNaazdate and asked the makers to let the two show their bond. There were some who asked the two to go on a date as they looked great together. There were some who even compared the two girls and their chemistry with the actor and said that he looked adorable with Sana.

First, have a look at Sidharth and Rashmi's video here:

Now, check out the posts made by the fans here:

Me and my friends are protesting

Boycott bb

Boycott bb

Only #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/zl4ptivx0c — BBB+Sid♥(Blunt Bairagi Baba) (@BabaBiggBoss) November 24, 2019

Majority of audience loves #SidNaaz and we are boycotting @biggboss this is not a serial we want to see pure bond of #SidhartShukla #ShehnaazGill — Shehnaaz6565 (@shehnaaz6565) November 24, 2019

Really i like yeh dno aye sth m pls #sidnaz fans biggboss se reqst krte h ki indno ko ek sweet si pyaar bhari date pr bheje #SidnaazGetMarried #SidNaazdate #BiggBoss_Tak #biggboss13 #biggbuzz #WeWantSidNaaz 😍🙏☺😘 pic.twitter.com/uNo3Mnj8Ki — Shagun Nanda (@nanda_shagun) November 25, 2019

THIS IS WHAT I MUST SHOUT AND SAY IS TRUE ISHQ WALLA LOVE LET GO GUYS #sidnaazonly #WeWantSidNaaz #SidNaazdate ❤️❤️ https://t.co/jekPaF6KLz — Farha (@Farha84444481) November 25, 2019

Meanwhile, for this week-- Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz, Vikas and Paras Chhabra have been nominated.

