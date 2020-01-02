Bigg Boss 12 contestant Neha Pendse's big day is here, shares details about her wedding this weekend

TV actress Neha Pendse after impressing her fans through her performances in shows like 'May I Come In Madam??,' 'Comedy Dangal,' and reality show 'Bigg Boss12' decided to settle down in her life with her businessman beau Shardul Singh Bayas. The diva is soon going to ditch her bachelorhood and walk down the aisle on January 5 this year. On last Monday, the actress in the presence of her parents performed a grahmukh puja and began the wedding festivities. Her sangeet ceremony will take place on January 3, while the Mehendi and engagement ceremonies will be held the following day.

Revealing details about her wedding she told TOI, "Though Shardul is a Rajput from Rajasthan, his family moved to Pune long ago. Today, he is as much a Maharashtrian as me. So, we are going to have a Maharashtrian wedding." The two of them recently welcomed the new year 2020 by sealing a kiss. Captioning the picture, Neha wrote, "Because it’s the last single girl kiss - Carrie Bradshaw."

Talking about her Mr. Right, Soha said, “We met a little more than a year ago, at a common friend’s party. He first connected with me for professional reasons and that’s how we got talking. However, he was quite inquisitive about my personal life and soon asked me out on a date. But, I was apprehensive, as we were not even friends then. I told him that we should get to know each other first. My apprehension also stemmed from the fact that I just had an ugly break-up, and had not got over it. What drew me towards Shardul was his caring nature. He understood my fragile state of mind and soothed my broken heart. He, too, has been through a lot in life. He is also very well-read, intelligent, understanding and good at reading people’s minds. He cracked me on the first meeting (laughs!).”

She revealed an interesting point in their relationship when Shardul popped the big question to her and said that he proposed her three months after they started dating. Both of them were looking for something concrete and stable and so the businessman asked her to marry him because he wanted Neha to move over her past. She further asserted, "At that point, I was seeking more than just love... I was looking for commitment and marriage as well. Also, we were serious about the institution of marriage. He is exactly what I wanted in my man. I guess this (marriage) was meant to happen."

We congratulate Neha for the new beginning.

