Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar's new promo shows couple's different opinion post marriage

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar's new promo shows their different opinion on rain

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, one of the most popular shows of the small screen is returning with a new season and a new cast. Starring actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles of Ram and Priya, the show this time will be titled 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.' The show ever since its inception has been capturing everyone's attention for its plot which is slightly similar to that of the original season which featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The makers have now increased the excitement of fans by sharing a new promo of the show showing the couple's different opinions regarding the rainy season.

The video begins with Priya (Disha) and Ram (Nakuul) standing in the balcony observing the raindrops. On one hand where the male lead lists out the positive aspects of the season, the feamle on the other has a list of complaints. However, they come on the same page when served the plate of freshly fried fritters.

The promo was shared on the official Instagram handle of the channel with a caption reading, "Kisi ke saath naa pasand mausam bhi achha lagne lagta hai... Dekhiye #BadeAchheLagteHain, 30th August se Mon-Fri raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!"

As soon as the same was shared comments started pouring in from fans. A person wrote, "#DishaParmar simple looks just killing itt REAL beauty without makeup & #NakuulMehta is so charming definitely this PAIR gonna ROCK ittt BEST WISHES to the team #BadeAccheLagteHai2." While another one commented, "After Ages I will watch an ITV show finally. Cannot wait #DishaParmar #NakuulMehta."

For those unversed, the show is all set to premiere on August 30, 2021. The first promo of the show was shared by Nakuul who wrote, "We made it back to your TeeVee So looking forward to this exciting collaboration with some ace storytellers & artists #BadeAccheLagteHai2 on @sonytvofficial , soonest! P.S. Also, Hey, I’m Ram."

"Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" season one aired in 2011 and had a successful run of more than 600 episodes till July 2014.