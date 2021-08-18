RRR actor Jr NTR becomes owner of India's first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Edition worth Rs 3 crores

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/JRNTR/AUTOMOBILIARDENT RRR actor Jr NTR becomes owner of India's first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Edition worth Rs 3 crore

There's no doubt about the fact that having luxury cars is a matter of status for celebrities. There have been names of various stars who are owners of cars like BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Range Rover, Maserati, Aston Martin, etc. Well now, it seems another name has been added to the list and it's that of Telugu superstar Jr NTR. Yes, that's true! The actor who is currently in news for his upcoming film-- SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR has become the owner of India's first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule model. Worth Rs 3.16 crores, the the new model of the luxury car series was officially launched in the country on Monday.

News of Jr NTR buying the car started doing rounds when a popular Instagram page that follows all the major developments in the automobile space namely 'Automobiliardent' shared a post on Instagram. It's caption read, "Country’s first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule finds home in Hyderabad. This one comes finished in Nero Noctis Matte with Arancio Argos as the contrast color. Seen here in Bangalore before delivery, this car will make its way to actor @jrntr’s garage."

See it here:

Soon, hs post was reshared by Jr NTR’s publicist Mahesh Koneru on his Instagram page. Meanwhile, a section of people on social media are arguing that Kannada actors Darshan and Puneeth Rajkumar also have the same model. However, an official confirmation about the same is still pending from the actor himself.

Image Source : INSTA Jr NTR's publicist's post

On the professional front, Jr NTR is these days busy shooting the last schedule of RRR which also stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran. This is the first time he will be sharing the screen space with Ram Charan.

At the launch of the film in 2019, Rajamouli said, "This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded."

On the Television front, the actor will be making a comeback to the medium after four years. He will be a part of the curtain-raiser episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu which will take place on August 23.

