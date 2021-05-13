After Shweta Tiwari's shocking video of ex-husband, NCW writes to DGP Maharashtra to look into the matter

Image Source : TWITTER/@SCRAPDEALERDEL After Shweta Tiwari shares shocking video of Abhinav Kohli, NCW writes to DGP Maharashtra

After TV actress Shweta Tiwari shared a shocking video of her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli physically assaulting her, many from the showbiz came forward to supports her. Kohli has alleged that Shweta has left their son Reyansh alone in a hotel room to fly to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has been sharing videos and asking for help to locate his son. However, after Shweta shared the video, the National Commission of Women has decided to step into the matter. Taking to Twitter, NCW revealed that it has written to DGP Maharashtra to look into the matter.

NCW tweeted, "@NCWIndia is perturbed by this reported incident and has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP Maharashtra asking to immediately into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the law."

Reacting to NCW's tweet, Abhinav Kohli again took to his Instagram to request them locate his son. He said, "Respected Chairperson , I have not done anything wrong. I beg you to please request DGP Maharashtra to investigate into the location of my son and hand him over to me."

Shweta Tiwari's video stirred a storm on the internet. many fans supported the actress as the video showed how Kohli assaulted the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress and the little boy. The actress wrote, "Now let the truth Come out!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth, then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him."

Further, she wrote, "His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now, he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my child go through this mental trauma. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this horrible man makes sure my baby's mental health goes back to square one! If this is not physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society."

Revealing his side of the story, Abhinav also shared a video claiming Shweta is misleading the media. He said that she wanted to take their son to a resort for a vacation and therefore wanted Abhinav to convince him for the same. The incident happened on October 17, 2020, and further said that Reyansh got attached to him since May. Further, he said that the little boy refused to go with her even though the cops came with her. Later, he went hotel to hotel looking for his son. He added that his son loves him deeply, and it is this love that will draw him towards his father.

Have a look at the video here:

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli tied the knot in 2013 after dating for three years. The actress gave birth to a baby boy Reyansh Kohli in 2016. However, by 2017, rumors of their troubled marriage started doing rounds on the internet. They separated in 2019. Shweta had also filed a complaint of domestic violence against Kohli alleging harassment towards her and her daughter Palak Tiwari.