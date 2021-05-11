Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETATIWARI/ABHINAVKOHLI Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli reacts to her abuse video, shares his side of the story |VIDEO

Shweta Tiwari is counted amongst one of the most popular actresses on the small screen. Every now and then, she catches the limelight either for her pictures or shows. Not only this, but her personal life also comes under the radar of the fans. Her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary was unsuccessful and months back her present wedding with Abhinav Kohli hit the rock. The cold war between the two has now taken a new turn. It all happened when Shweta flew to South Africa for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Abhinav claimed that she left their son Reyansh for the show, in response to which she shared a shocking video on Monday. In the same, he can be seen physically abusing the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress and the little boy. And now Abhinav has reacted to the same and shared his side of the story.

Abhinav in the recent video can be seen saying that Shweta is misleading the media. He said that she wanted to take their son to a resort for a vacation and therefore wanted Abhinav to convince him for the same. The incident happened on October 17, 2020, and further said that Reyansh got attached to him since May. Further, he said that the little boy refused to go with her even though the cops came with her. Later, he went hotel to hotel looking for his son. He says that his son loves him deeply, and it is this love that will draw him towards his father.

Have a look at the video here:

Talking about Shweta's video, it was captioned, "Now let the truth Come out!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth,then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him."

Further, she wrote, "His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now, he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my child go through this mental trauma. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this horrible man makes sure my baby's mental health goes back to square one! If this is not physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society."

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari got separated from her second husband Abhinav Kohli in 2019. The duo is often seen blaming each other for their failed marriage. Abhinav frequently takes to social media to share videos, alleging that Shweta is keeping him away from their son Reyansh.