Shweta Tiwari shares shocking CCTV video of ex-husband Abhinav Kohli physically abusing her & son Reyansh

Popular Television actress Shweta Tiwari, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, on Monday shared a disturbing CCTV footage. The video is from Shweta's society garden where her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli can be seen walking behind her and their son Reyansh. Accusing Abhinav of physical abuse, the Bigg Boss winner has alleged that Reyansh is terrified of him because he has been violent towards them.

In the first clip, Abhinav tries to take Reyansh in his arms. Soon Shweta falls on the ground and Abhinav forcibly snatches their son and walks inside the building. The actress then follows them inside. In the second video, Reyansh can be seen hiding under a blanket as someone, who is making the video, tries to comfort him.

Taking to her Instagram, Shweta captioned the video, "Now let the truth Come out!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth,then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him."

"His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now, he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my child go through this mental trauma. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this horrible man makes sure my baby's mental health goes back to square one! If this is not physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society," she added.

The video has left the TV fraternity shocked. Many favoured and supported the Parvarish actor. Actress Anita Hassanandani wrote, "Unreal." Ridhima Pandit commented "Oh My God Shweta... Be strong.. A mother always knows what’s best."

Shweta's post comes after Abhinav alleged that she had left their son alone in a hotel to go to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari got separated from her second husband Abhinav Kohli in 2019. The duo is often seen blaming each other for their failed marriage. Abhinav frequently takes to social media to share videos, alleging that Shweta is keeping him away from their son Reyansh.