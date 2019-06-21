Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Mr. Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover surprises fans with BTS video from makeup room

Dill Mill Gayye actor, Karan Singh Grover finally stepped into Ronit Roy’s shoes by playing the character of Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor’s salt-and-pepper look was something that made his fans go crazy. To surprise them even more, the actor today, on his social media account posted a BTS video from his makeup room where he can be seen transforming into the character.

Karan shared the video on his Instagram account and captioned it as, “The visualization of the Majestic @ektaravikapoor was brought into physical manifestation by the Magnificent @aalimhakim I am blessed and full of gratitude. Thank you.” Check out the video here:

Karan’s wife and Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu was quick to comment on his post and said that it was the majestic hairstyle that gave him that transformation. Even Ekta Kapoor wrote, “How good you look.” He before his entry also took to the social media to share his entry video where he can be seen jumping off a skyscraper to unveil the logo of his company. He captioned the same as, “Time to fly! #kasautiizindagiikay”

Kasautii 2 has been maintaining great numbers on the popularity charts and is receiving a lot of appreciation from the fans. After his entry, it seems as if the drama that is going to enroll will surely help the show in grabbing the top spot on the TRP charts. He is expected to create a ruckus in the lives of Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and Anurag (Parth Samthaan). There are also reports that state that Hina Khan who played the role of Komolika in the show will soon return and join hands with Mr. Bajaj in his plan.

Talking about Karan, he has worked in several shows but his performance as Dr. Armaan in Dill Mill Gayye and the role of an angry young man Asad in Qubool Hai impressed the fans. After the show, he made his Bollywood debut in Alone and played the lead role in Hate Story 3. He was last seen in ALT Balaji’s web series BOSS: Baap Of Special Services.