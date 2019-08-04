Friendship Day 2019: These 5 BFF pairs of television have come a long way

It is a general saying that two contemporary actors or actresses cannot be friends. But there are few BFF pairs that have been friends from quite a long time that have broken these misconceptions. From supporting each other to encouraging, they have done it all. We have seen some of the pairs who have been friends since decades. On the occasion of Friendship Day 2019, let’s celebrate their bond and also remember your best friend today.

1. Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani

They both have been friends for quite a long time now. Be it standing with each other or showering each other with praises, we have seen the duo doing the same. Not only this, during Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6 Sanaya came to support her best friend and performed with her in Teen Ka Tadka challenge.

2. Karan Wahi, Ravi Dubey and Rithvik Dhanjani

The two handsome hunks of the TV industry are really good friends. Not only this, they have even given each other nick names as Karan Calls Rithvik 'Dhaniya' whereas Rithvik calls him 'Wahiyat'. They have hosted a lot of reality shows together and have even participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

3. Sanjeeda Sheikh and Mouni Roy

The two beauties of the small town and have proven the fact wrong that two beautiful girls can’t be friends. They are quite active on social media and keep on sharing their pictures and videos which gives us some serious friendship goals.

4. Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor

Who can forget the two of them? Ever since the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days, Ekta and Smriti have been together. Even today when the latter has turned into an MP, she keeps on visiting her best friend and uploading pictures with her.

5. Asha Negi, Surbhi Jyoti, Riddhi Dogra

The girl gang Asha, Surbhi and Riddhi are best of friends. From going on to trips to participating in shows, they have done it all.