Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna dances on Wakhra Swag on the streets of Bulgaria

TV actress Karishma Tanna who was last seen in shows like Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat is these days in Bulgaria shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty will AIR post-Bigg Boss 13 and has various celebrities like Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Krystle D’Souza, etc. Meanwhile, Karishma, on the first day of the shoot was seen dancing on the Punjabi track Wakhra Swag from the film Judgementall Hai Kya wearing a red crop top and salwar.

She shared the video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, “My first day Swag on the set of #khatrokekhiladi .And Wat better song than this @ektaravikapoor. So many emotions jumping in my system.. feelings are just visitors, let them come and go!! Video courtesy @shivin7 Thanku:).” The video got the attention of Ekta Kapoor who commented, “Waaaaateee swaaaaaaaag hottieeew.”

Have a look at the video here:

