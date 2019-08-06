The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda aka Baccha Yadav booked in Rs 50.70 lakh fraud case

Comedian Kiku Sharda who is these days seen in the popular The Kapil Sharma Show playing the role of Baccha Yadav has been accused of cheating along with five others by art director Nitin Kulkarni. A police complaint has been filed against him from a charitable trust called The Mumbai Fest, for indulging in a fraud of Rs. 50.70 lakhs. As per the reports by Filmymonkey, the 51-year-old Art director has claimed that he was given a project of set-designing for a 3-day fest held last year at the MMRDA grounds in BKC. He said that he did not receive a copy of the agreement between him and trust moreover the cheque of the aforementioned amount which was given to him by the organizers also bounced.

Kiku whose name was also in the list of promoters denied all such reports of his involvement and said that he only attended the event like a celebrity and has no connection with the organization. He also opened up that his father is the secretary of the same. Sharda in an interview said, “I just attended the event like other celebrities did and I am not a member or a trustee of Mumbai Fest though my father is the secretary. My name has been dragged into this for no reason.”

ALSO READ: Not Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget to romance Naamkarann actor in Beyhadh 2

Meanwhile, the police officer said, “The dispute arose between the two parties due to some miscommunication about the due amount. After receiving a complaint we have registered an FIR and our probe is on. We will verify the claims made by both sides.” Meanwhile, the lawyer of the trust said, “We will give all the necessary documents to the police and also submit proof in court.”

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Rohan Mehra to romance THIS Ace Of Space contestant in ALTBalaji’s next

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: 5 times Sasural Simar Ka actress and husband Shoaib Ibrahim won hearts