Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: This major twist to bring a big change in Anurag and Prerna’s life

Ever since Prerna has got married to Mr. Bajaj, Anurag is left heartbroken and is still looking out for answer as to why she left him. Even though Prerna tells him that the two of them can’t be together, he follows him like Devdas. Wherever she goes from public transport to restaurants, Anurag makes it a point to be behind her. Even during a bus ride, he sits just in front of her later which she changes her seat. This infuriates Bajaj and tells him to keep sitting at his original seat to avoid any ruckus.

