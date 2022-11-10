Yashoda: Where to Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film, Review, Book Tickets, Box Office, HD Images

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda

With Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen breaking all the norms as a pregnant lady. The actress' much-awaited film is releasing in theatres on November 11, and the actress is 'extremely nervous' but 'excited' about it. The action-thriller, directed by Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Sridevi Movies. In Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the role of a surrogate mother.

While in Telugu, Yashoda doesn’t have any major competition, but in Hindi, her film will be clashing with Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer Uunchai. If you are excited to watch Samantha's film, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc.

What is Yashoda's release date?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited film Yashoda will hit the theatres on November 11. Ahead of this, Samantha took to her social media and dropped a picture of herself with her fingers crossed. She wrote, "Extremely nervous and especially excited. One day to go. Mee andhariki Yashoda nachchalani gattiga korukuntunna [I hope that you will like Yashoda]. Good vibes to my directors, producer, cast and entire crew as they wait like me for your verdict tomorrow. All fingers and toes crossed."

Who is the director of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer?

Yashoda is directed by Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan.

What is the star cast of Yashoda?

Samantha as Yashoda

Unni Mukundan as Dr. Gautham

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Madhubala

Rao Ramesh

Murali Sharma

Sampath Raj

Madhurima

Divya Sripada

Kalpika Ganesh

Priyanka Sharma

Rajiv Kumar Anej

Where to book Yashoda's movie tickets?

All moviegoers can book Samantha Ruth Prabhu's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Yashoda movie online download in HD

Yashoda can be viewed online once it releases on an OTT platform. If you have a subscription to the platform, you can also download the film ad watch it upon its release online.

Yashoda Box Office

Trade pundits claim that Yashoda has already earned more than Rs 55 crore.

HD Images, Wallpapers and Posters of Yashoda

