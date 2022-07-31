Vikrant Rona Box Office collections Day 3: Kichcha Sudeep's film outperforms Bollywood movies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona Box Office collections Day 3: Kichcha Sudeep's film did exceptional business at the box office in the first three days of its release. The film surpassed the entire collections of multiple Bollywood films in its opening itself. The south star power has once again proved beneficial to draw people to the theaters. Also starring Nirav Bhandari, Meetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, the film has raked in positive responses from the audience.

Vikrant Rona Box Office Report Day 3

Released on 2,500 screens globally on Thursday (compared to 5,250 in the case of 'Shamshera'), Kichcha Sudeep starrer appears to be poised to join other South Indian pan-India productions that got the cash registers working overtime. Its opening-day performance is the second best for a Kannada film after the phenomenal 'K.G.F.: Chapter 2' debuted at Rs 164.5 crore, but it is ahead of 'James', 'K.G.F.: Chapter 1' and the dog film '777 Charlie' in that order.

With its breathtaking visuals and special effects, 'Vikrant Rona' has been able to strike a connect with the millennial crowd and families alike. The fantasy superhero flick has been well-made and is relatable at the same time, according to critics.

After Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Yash, it is now Kichcha Sudeep's turn to turn on the southern charm for pan-Indian audiences. Sudeep's mannerisms and swag quotient could well have youngsters imitating him.

About Vikrant Rona

'Vikrant Rona', is a superhero 3D film which has been made in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, Directed by Anup Bhandari, and presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations, 'Vikrant Rona' also has Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in leading roles.

