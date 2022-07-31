Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 9: Ek Villain Returns, Vikrant Rona crush Ranbir Kapoor's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shamshera

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt was a box office surprise, and not a good one. When one of the anticipated films of the year, a big budget movie that was supposed to be reviving the box office failed, questions about Bollywood came striking in. The film had all the check boxes for a standard Bollywood outing- star power, glamour and drama, but Shamshera couldn't connect with the audience and was hence panned from all corners. And now with the release of Ek Villain Returns and Vikrant Rona, the collections have gone down further.

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 9

Shamshera, which stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor besides Ranbir is having a hard time surviving in cinema halls. The film was already struggling to gain an audience and now with the release of two new films -- Ek Villain Returns (Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria) and Vikrant Rona (Kichcha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez), the collections have gone down further low.

In the first week, Shamshera couldn't even earn Rs 50 cr. "The expectations of the film were much higher but the business scenario today is such that when a film is rejected there is not going to be much business. Earlier the bigger films would still put up some numbers as generally there was a larger audience pool of regular viewers," a report in Box Office India stated.

Shamshera vs Ek Villain Returns and Vikrant Rona

Here are the first-day collections of Shamshera, Ek Villain Returns and Vikrant Rona:

Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the first day collections of Ek Villain Returns, "#EkVillainReturns reaps the benefit of franchise factor, opens better at single screens of mass pockets and Tier-2 centres... Metros - especially national chains - need to gather momentum... Day 2 and 3 crucial... Fri ₹ 7.05 cr. #India biz."

Vikrant Rona on the other hand hit jackpot on day 1. Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' cheered up the box office, after back-to-back duds from Bollywood, as it raked in Rs 35.35 crore worldwide on Day 1 of its release (that is, more than the entire opening weekend collection of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera').

Despite the combined presence of Ranbir Kapoor, who has returned to the big screen after a four-year hiatus, and the actor he has played in a biopic, Sanjay Dutt, "Shamshera" found itself lowly at the box office. For Shamshera, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Shamshera sends shock waves within the industry, as Day 1 ends on an underwhelming note... National chains poor, single screens below expectations... All eyes on Day 2 and 3 biz... Fri ₹ 10.25 cr. #India biz."

Shamshera rejected by audience

Filmmaker Karan Malhotra recently broke his silence over his directorial 'Shamshera' tanking at the box-office. He penned a note and apologised for "abandoning" the film. Malhotra's film spoke about how his film failed to attract footfalls at the theatres.

To address the failure, Malhotra took to Twitter, where he shared a heartbreaking note. He wrote: ""My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you."

"I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine."

Don't miss these:

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood film manages to pull audience to theaters

Latest Bollywood News